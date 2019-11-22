Mouni Roy To Star In Amitabh Bachchan's 'Chehre'? Here's The Truth

After Kriti Kharbanda's exit from the Amitabh Bachchan starrer Chehre, tinsel town and netizens are speculating which new actress is in line to be roped in. Recently, the Gold actress Mouni Roy was papped outside the producer's office with led to speculations that she might be the one to be roped in. However, reports have surfaced that due to her 'busy schedule' she was not able to commit to the dates. A source close to the project revealed that the actress's hands are full with assignments right now and that the producer wanted to cast her but due to the unavailability of the calendar dates, it did not work out.

Makers release statement one exit

Prior to this, the makers of the much-anticipated film have released an official statement confirming that Kharbanda indeed is not a part of the Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer. In a tweet, Anand Motion pictures stated that the duo has agreed to part ways on a cordial and professional note. Read their tweet below-

In the light of recent media reports, we wish to clarify that @kriti_official & @apmpictures have mutually agreed to part ways on a cordial & professional note. We wish her success in all her future endeavours! — Anand Pandit Motion Pictures (@apmpictures) November 19, 2019

About the film

Directed by Rumi Jafry, the movie is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment P Ltd. As per reports, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen playing a lawyer, while Emraan Hashmi will play the role of a business tycoon. The movie is set to release on April 24, 2020.

New release date... Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi... #Chehre to release on 24 April 2020... Directed by Rumi Jafry... Produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment P Ltd... Presenting the first look of the actors: pic.twitter.com/QHV2dboMpg — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 8, 2019

