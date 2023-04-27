Moushumi Chatterjee Recalls Mahesh Bhatt's Comment On Her Pregnancy: Every Time Your...

Veteran actress Moushumi Chatterjee recently spoke about a remark Indian film director Mahesh Bhatt had made during the height of her career. She also addressed her illustrious career and said that she never cared about the success she gained. Moushumi Chatterjee enjoyed extreme popularity in the entertainment industry during the 1970s.

In a new interview, Moushumi reflected on how she didn’t feel any pressure with regard to her career due to her pregnancy. She said that she never felt the pressure as she was already happy. She also said that she corrected Mahesh Bhatt when he said that she would get pregnant whenever she moves up in her career.

“Mahesh Bhatt once said that whenever your career goes up, you become pregnant,” the Ghar Ek Mandir actress told to Lehren. She added, “He said that these are the obstacles in my career. I corrected him and said that they added colours to my life”. She also opened up about her equation with Amitabh Bachchan back in her career.

Moushumi Chatterjee on her equation with Amitabh Bachchan

Moushumi reflected on her choosing not to star in Desh Premi, which featured Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan. She said that her equation was not affected at all, as she saw Amitabh struggle. She added that while Amitabh always tried to rise in the ranks of A-grade actors, she never gave her all as an actress.

“Not at all. Because I saw Amitabh Bachchan struggling,” said the Roti Kapada Aur Makaan actress. She added, “He always tried his level best to come up to the A-grade category. I never gave my 100 per cent as an actress”. She also revealed somewhere in the interview that actor Manoj Kumar was “disappointed”, when she became pregnant while working on Roti Kapda Aur Makaan.

Moushumi Chatterjee has been part of several successful films throughout her career. Her most notable roles are in the films Anuraag (1972), Roti Kapada Aur Makaan (1974), Manzil (1979), Angoor (1982), and Ghar Ek Mandir (1984). She became the recipient of a Filmfare Lifetime Achievement award in 2015.