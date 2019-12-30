'Bhangra Paa Le', 'Sab Kushal Mangal' And Other Films Releasing In January 2020

It seems like 2019 has been a phenomenal year for Bollywood, as the industry witnessed a wave of change in the content of films. From producing movies in different genres to shedding light on taboo topics, Bollywood has produced a number of successful movies in 2019 which managed to strike a chord with the audience. However, there are many unconventional movies that will hit theatres in 2020. Here is a list of movies that are slated to release in January 2020.

Sab Kushal Mangal

Starring Akshaye Khanna, Priyaank Sharma and Riva Kishan in the leading roles, Sab Kushal Mangal follows the story of former friends who lock horns, as they fall in love with the same girl. Helmed by Karan Vishwanath Kashyap, the much-anticipated rom-com marks the debut of Priyaank Sharma and Riva Kishan in Bollywood. Sab Kushal Mangal is slated to hit the theatres on January 3, 2020.

Bhangra Paa Le

Featuring Shriya Pilgaonkar, Sunny Kaushal and Rukshar Dhillon in the leading roles, Bhangra Paa Le chronicles the story of a college rivalry, where two students compete with each other to win an international dance competition. Helmed by Sneha Taurani, the musical drama marks the debut of actor Shriya Pilgaonkar in the leading role. Bhangra Paa Le will hit the theatres on January 3, 2020. Reportedly, Bhangra Paa Le’s title track has been inspired by the hit chartbuster, Bhangra Paa Le from Karan Arjun.

Shimla Mirchi

After facing several pre-production hurdles, the makers of Shimla Mirchi recently announced the film’s release date. Releasing on January 3, Shimla Mirchi chronicles the story of a woman who falls in love with a man much younger than her age. Helmed by Ramesh Sippy, Shimla Mirchi marks the comeback of the Hindi cinema veteran Hema Malini in Bollywood. Starring Rajkummar Rao, Rakul Preet Singh and Hema Malini in the leading roles, Shimla Mirchi also brings back Ramesh Sippy in the director’s chair.

