Aloo Shimla Mirch Recipe: Prepare This Tasty Dish At Home With These Easy Steps

Aloo Shimla Mirch is a very tasty and delicious recipe prepared at home very easily and fast. This yummiest food item has potatoes and capsicum as its main ingredient. Various Indian spices are added to it to enhance the taste of the recipe. Potato and Capsicum are sautéed together with garam masala, dried mango powder and coriander powder (Aakha Dhaniya powder). The food item tastes amazing when served with hot chapattis and naan. So, here is the recipe for the delicious Aloo Shimla Mirch, which can be prepared at home in very less time.

Other details:

Cuisine: Indian

Course: Lunch/ Dinner

Cooking Time: 30 minutes

Serving: 4 People

Aloo Shimla Mirch Recipe to prepare easily at home

Ingredients:

2 medium potatoes (peeled and chopped in cubes)

2 medium capsicums (remove the seeds from it and chop)

2 small onions (finely chopped)

1 tomato (finely chopped)

1 tsp crushed or chopped garlic

½ tsp cumin seed

½ tsp fenugreek seed

A pinch of asafoetida

½ tsp red chilli powder

1 tsp turmeric powder

½ tsp coriander powder

½ tsp dried mango powder

¼ tsp garam masala

2 tsp coriander leaves (finely chopped)

2 tbsp oil

Salt as per taste

Instructions to make Aloo Shimla Mirch:

Heat the oil in a pan and add cumin seeds and fenugreek seeds. As it changes the colour, add asafoetida to the oil.

Then add the onions and sauté them till it turns pink.

Put the crushed garlic, red chilli powder, coriander powder, turmeric powder, and salt. Stir them all well for a few minutes.

Then add the chopped potatoes and capsicum to it.

Mix all the ingredients well and turn the gas to a low flame.

Cover the pan with the lid and let it cook till potatoes become tender and all the moisture evaporates. Keep stirring in between.

After five minutes, add tomatoes. Remove the lid and cook until tomatoes become tender and get mixed properly with capsicum and potatoes.

Turn off the gas and put some dried mango powder and garam masala. Stir well.

Garnish Aloo Shimla Mirch ki sabzi with coriander leaves and serve hot with naan or chapatti.

