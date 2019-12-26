Shimla Mirch To Finally Release; Hema Malini-Rajkummar-Rakul-film Has Quirky Plot; Watch

The Indian film industry is known to make over 1000 films in a year. That's one of the reasons why several stars and makers are known to ‘clash’ for a particular release date, since there are only 52 Fridays. Sometimes, even three-four films release on the same date. This shows the industry is known to churn out many films. However, there are also those films that get stuck in the cans and do not release for years. Sometimes it happens due to differences between the parties or because of financial issues and failure to find a financer. While one can understand such a situation for a new director/producer, it might come as a surprise if this happens with the director of all-time classic, Sholay. Ramesh Sippy’s Shimla Mirch has been ‘unreleased’ for about four years now, but the team is finally set to keep the past behind them. The movie is set to release, and the trailer, of the Hema Malini-Rakul Preet Singh-Rajkummar Rao-starrer, that was unveiled on Thursday, promises a quirky plot.

One can’t see much of a difference in Rajkummar Rao in the initial moments of the trailer of Shimla Mirch. However, it’s when one sees Rakul Preet Singh that one realises that the movie is dated. The plot, however, is interesting. Rajkummar finally finds a girl for himself, after struggling to propose for a long time. As he falls in love with Rakul, and the duo is set to take the next step in their relationship, there is a twist in the tale. His love letters are accidentally read by her mother Hema Malini and she falls in love with her daughter’s boyfriend. Hema Malini shows her timeless grace, since one, looking at her, probably won’t be able to figure out that the film was shot four years ago. The movie seems to have some interesting moments and some songs including one where Rakul is looking like Deepika Padukone’s Badmateez Dil avatar.

Watch the trailer here:

Ramesh Sippy’s wife Kiran Juneja is also one of the members of the cast. Shimla Mirch is hitting the screens on January 3. The movie is being backed by Viacom 18 Motions Pictures and Ramesh Sippy Entertainment.

