Deepika Padukone's Movies Where She Was Paid More Than Her Co-stars

It was with Padmaavat (2018) with which reportedly Deepika Padukone became one of the first female actors in the Hindi cinema to get paid more than her male co-actors. As per multiple reports, Deepika Padukone was paid Rs 13 crores for her role as Queen Padmavati in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial. Meanwhile, her co-stars Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor were reportedly paid Rs 10 crores each for their part. Padmaavat, starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor in the lead, reportedly, made about Rs 600 crores worldwide at the box office.

Interestingly, before Padmaavat, Deepika Padukone was paid more than co-star Amitabh Bachchan in Shoojit Sircar's Piku. Amitabh Bachchan, in an old interview, revealed that Deepika Padukone was paid more than him for Piku. The details of Deepika Padukone's paycheck from Piku is still unknown.

Also Read | Salman Khan, Kartik Aaryan And Other Stars Deepika Padukone Is Yet To Work With

Deepika Padukone has been in Forbes' list of highest-earning celebrities for the past few years. Interestingly, the same year as Padmaavat, Deepika Padukone also became the sole woman in the top 10 of Forbes’ annual list of the top 100 Indian celebrities list. She had earned Rs 112 crores in 2018, according to the list.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Kabir Khan's 83. Deepika Padukone, who will be essaying the role of Romi Dev, wife of former cricketer Kapil Dev, reportedly charged Rs 15 crores for the film. Reports have it that Deepika Padukone was paid anywhere between Rs 13-15 crores for her cameo appearance.

Also Read | Katrina Kaif Vs Deepika Padukone: Who Pulled Off The High Ponytail Look Better?

83 has an ensemble cast consisting of actors like Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarma, Harrdy Sandhu, among others in pivotal roles. The Kabir Khan directorial narrates the tale of India's World Cup victory in 1983. Interestingly, the Ranveer Singh starrer is co-produced by Deepika Padukone and Sajid Nadiadwala under their respective banners.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone Starrer 'Padmaavat' Set Many BO Records Upon Its Release

Also Read | Deepika Padukone's Lehenga In 'Padmaavat' Weighed 30 Kgs: Learn More Interesting Trivia

Besides the upcomer, Deepika Padukone also has an untitled film with Shakun Batra. The movie that stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in the lead is reported to be a relationship drama. The Deepika Padukone starrer is produced by Shakun Batra and Karan Johar under the production banner Dharma Productions.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.