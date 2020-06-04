Katrina Kaif Vs Deepika Padukone: Who Pulled Off The High Ponytail Look Better?

Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone are two of the most popular actors in Bollywood. While Deepika is gearing up for upcoming biopic flick ’83 opposite hubby Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, is all set to feature in Rohit Shetty’s much-awaited film titled Sooryavanshi, alongside Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and the Bajirao Mastani actor. Interestingly, Deepika, while her appearance in Cannes red carpet, sported a dramatic high-ponytail. And now Katrina Kaif also opted for the same hairstyle. Take a look and decide who wore pulled off the look better?

Deepika Padukone

Cocktail actor Deepika Padukone is no stranger to international red carpets. Back in 2019, the actor was spotted at the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival 2019 in a black and white gown by designer Peter Dundas. Given the larger-than-life allure of her outfit, Padukone opted to have minimum accessories which included silver bracelets and a beautiful pair of multi-layered diamond hoop earrings. She chose to style her look with a pair of black strappy heels that perfectly matched the black bow of her gown. Her outfit featured an enormous black bow, which was angled to layer over her shoulder. It also had a distinctively long trail, and a plunging neckline to lend a sultry spin. The actor added drama with exaggerated upside-down cat eyes, high ponytail, and a nude pout.

Katrina Kaif

For her stage performance at Miss India in June 2019, Katrina wore an edgy Manish Malhotra creation. For her hair-do, Katrina opted for a dramatic high ponytail which was perfect while performing on stage, especially with her amazing dance moves. Pulling her hair high up, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan actor Katrina completed her look with a thin stroke of eyeliner, oodles of highlighter and nude glossy lips. With quirky amethyst earrings, she rounded off her look. Her outfit which had a feather and tassel detailing, made many heads turns during the event.

On the work front

Talking about the work of both the actors, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak. She will next be seen playing a pivotal character in Kabir Khan’s sports-biopic ’83. She has announced her other projects as well, which includes The Intern and a Shakun Batra’s untitled project. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif’s last project, Bharat, was a commercial hit. However, In Rohit Shetty’s upcoming action film Sooryavanshi, she will play the love interest of the lead actor Akshay Kumar.

