'Mrs Serial Killer' Cast: Here's Everything You Need To Know

Mrs Serial Killer is a 2020 crime thriller flick. Helmed by Shirish Kunder, it revolves around the life of a doctor, who gets jailed for six mysterious murders in the city. However, his wife comes to the rescue and attempts to commit a similar crime and prove him innocent. Produced by Kunder’s wife Farah Khan, the film was released on May 1, 2020, as a Netflix original. We have mentioned everything about Mrs Serial Killer Netflix that you need to know.

Mrs Serial Killer Netflix stars ace Bollywood actors including Jacqueline Fernandez, Manoj Bajpayee, and Mohit Raina in the prominent roles. Mrs Serial Killer full cast also included Aamir Khan’s niece Zayn Marie, who marked her acting debut with the crime thriller film. Moreover, Jacqueline Fernandez has made her second digital appearance with Mrs Serial Killer Netflix. Drive was her first collaboration with the online streaming platform.

Mrs Serial Killer cast shared the details and updates about Mrs Serial Killer Netflix on their respective social media handles. Jacqueline Fernandes plays the titular character in the web-film. Here are the roles played by Mrs Serial Killer cast.

Jacqueline Fernandez portrays Sona Mukherjees Joy’s wife. She sets bait for the police to prove her husband innocent after he is accused of heinous murders. However, her unforeseen journey is filled with troubles and shocking revelations.

Manoj Bajpayee is also part of the Mrs Serial Killer cast. He plays Joy, a renowned doctor in the city. The evidence of six murders is found in an isolated property that he owns.

Mohit Raina plays inspector Imran Shahid. He is also Sona’s ex-boyfriend. Shahid crashes her home to collect evidence against her husband.

Zayn Marie is also among Mrs Serial Killer cast, who marked her acting debut with the web-film. She portrays Anushka Tiwari, an unmarried and pregnant lady. Sona plots to murder her and prove Joy innocent.

