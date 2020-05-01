'Mrs Serial Killer': Jacqueline Fernandez Shares A Beautiful Pic, Says 'today Is The Day'

Just hours before the release of the much-awaited crime thriller flick, Mrs. Serial Killer, Jacqueline Fernandez shared a beautiful picture on her Twitter. The Kick actress shared a behind-the-scenes picture from the sets of the film while informing her fans about the release date of the much-anticipated web show. In the snap, Jacqueline seems to pique the curiosity of her fans by starting the countdown of the release.

Jacqueline Fernandez shares behind-the-scenes picture from Mrs Serial Killer

The highly anticipated web series also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Mohit Raina in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Shirish Kunder and banked by his wife Farah Khan Kunder. In the picture, the actress can be seen sitting smiling while playing with her messy hair along with a clapper board in her hands. Jacqueline captioned the picture and reminded her fans about the day when the film is finally releasing on Netflix.

Sometime back, the actress dropped the trailer of the film which showcased Jacqueline as a vengeful wife who commits a string of murder after her husband is wrongfully accused of a crime. The movie marks the first collaboration of Jacqueline Fernandez with Netflix and also marks the debut of Aamir Khan's niece Zayne Marie. The trailer sets the dark and vengeful tone of the film convincingly.

Earlier, Manoj Bajpayee had revealed his looks from the film on his Twitter handle which won much appreciation from his fans across. The Family Man actor will be seen playing the role of Dr. Mrityunjoy Mukherjee, husband of Jacqueline in the film.

Mohit Raina also gave a glimpse of his character by sharing a still from the film on his Instagram page earlier. Giving a brief to his fan about his character, he wrote, 'A glimpse of Inspector Imran Shahid. Is he on a quest for justice or are his intentions twisted?'

