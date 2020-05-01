When Jacqueline Fernandez Starred In Sequels: From "Race 2' To 'Housefull 3'

Jacqueline Fernandez made her debut with Aladin in 2009. She is originally a Sri Lankan actor and is the winner of the Miss Universe Sri Lanka pageant of 2006. Since her debut, she has been a part of many films including the Housefull franchise and the Race Franchise. Take a look at a few times the actor starred in a film's sequel.

Times Jacqueline Fernandez starred in a film sequel

Race 3

Released in 2018, Race 3 is directed by Remo D'Souza. The film stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Salman Khan, and Anil Kapoor. The plot of the film revolves around the members of a criminal family who come to shocking revelations when planning one of their biggest heists. Their relationships and loyalties are critically tested throughout the story.

Housefull 3

Released in 2016, Housefull 3 is directed by Farhad Samji and Sajid Khan. The film stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Lisa Haydon, Akshay Kumar, and Riteish Deshmukh. The plot revolves around a rich businessman who does not want to get his daughters married due to a superstitious belief. Now, their boyfriends must convince him to let them tie the knot.

Housefull 2

Directed by Sajid Khan, Housefull 2 hit the screens in 2012. Along with Jacqueline Fernandez, the film stars John Abraham, Akshay Kumar, Asin, and Riteish Deshmukh. The film revolves around four men who conspire to marry the women of their dreams by changing their identities and deceiving their fathers-in-law.

Race 2

Directed by Mustan Burmawalla and Abbas Burmawalla, Race 2 hit the screens in 2013. The film starred Jacqueline Fernandes, Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan and Anil Kapoor. The plot revolved around Ranveer who befriends a rich gangster named Armaan in Turkey. However, things take a turn when Ranveer realises that Armaan's girlfriend was the reason behind his wife's death.

Murder 2

Directed by Mohit Suri, Murder 2 hit the screens in 2011. The film stars Fernandez and Emraan Hashmi. The plot revolves around an ex-officer named Arjun who is recruited to trace missing sex workers. When a young prostitute named Reshma goes missing, Arjun must find her.

