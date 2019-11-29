The Debate
Mrunal Thakur Flaunts Her Love For Monochrome Pictures

Bollywood News

Mrunal Thakur’s journey from working in serials to hitting the silver screen is inspiring for her fans. Here are her monochrome pictures

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
mrunal thakur

Television actor Mrunal Thakur’s long journey from working in serials to hitting the silver screen is super inspiring for her fans. After soaking in the vibes of success of her recent projects including Batla House opposite John Abraham and Super 30 alongside Hrithik Roshan, Mrunal is gearing up for her upcoming venture starring Shahid Kapoor Jersey. Quite active on social media, the Ghost Stories actor’s Instagram is sizzling with her glamorous looks. We have compiled some of her monochrome pictures below.

1. The world is your ramp

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mrunal Thakur🌸🌼🌸 (@mrunalofficial2016) on

 

2. Gazing with the hypnotic eyes

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mrunal Thakur🌸🌼🌸 (@mrunalofficial2016) on

 

3. When short hair makes you smile through it

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mrunal Thakur🌸🌼🌸 (@mrunalofficial2016) on

 

4. Opening arms for the opportunities and challenges

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mrunal Thakur🌸🌼🌸 (@mrunalofficial2016) on

 

5. The side view look

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mrunal Thakur🌸🌼🌸 (@mrunalofficial2016) on

 

6. Walking with style

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mrunal Thakur🌸🌼🌸 (@mrunalofficial2016) on

Also read: Ghost Stories Cast: List Of The Netflix Film's Actors And The Characters They Play

7. The gorgeous twirl

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mrunal Thakur🌸🌼🌸 (@mrunalofficial2016) on

Also read: Mrunal Thakur Joins Jersey Cast: The Love Sonia Actor's Journey From TV To Bollywood

8. The only Guzaarish

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mrunal Thakur🌸🌼🌸 (@mrunalofficial2016) on

Also read: Mrunal Thakur: Dazzling Gown Looks Of The Batla House Actress

9. Cosying around at home

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mrunal Thakur🌸🌼🌸 (@mrunalofficial2016) on

Also read: Shahid Kapoor Welcomes Mrunal Thakur To 'Jersey' With A Sweet Tweet

10. The one with the classic high ponytail

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mrunal Thakur🌸🌼🌸 (@mrunalofficial2016) on

Also read: ‘Haunted’: Book About Real-life Ghost Stories That Will Creep You Out

 

 

Published:

