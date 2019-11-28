Ghost Stories Cast: List Of The Netflix Film's Actors And The Characters They Play

Ace filmmakers Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap and more have come up with something interesting for fans to begin the new year with. The horror-thriller, Ghost Stories is all set to go live on Netflix on January 1, 2020. The entire Ghost Stories cast have shared their excitement towards the psychological drama that promises to mesmerise you.

Ghost Stories cast:

Janhvi Kapoor

On November 28, Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram to share her excitement about being a part of Ghost Stories cast. While sharing her poster from the film, she revealed her first look from Ghost Stories. In it, Janhvi is seen wearing a simple salwar kameez with her hair tied up casually. There are speculations that her character will be of a middle-class woman who lives in a small house.

Mrunal Thakur

In other poster shared by the makers of Ghost Stories, Mrunal Thakur looked more intriguing. The actor’s hair looks all short and she has worn a western-style attire. According to reports circulating, Mrunal’s character will be spooky and very different.

Shobhita Dhulipala

According to Shobhita’s leaked audition tape, her character will be very different than the other members of the Ghost Stories cast. Her character will be all about lesser talking, and more of intense acting, screaming and vague desires. The audition visual already looks scary.

Vijay Varma

Vijay Varma will play the role of Pappu Pakitmaar in Ghost Stories. According to reports, he will essay the role of a lifetime in Anurag Kashyap and Zoya Akhtar’s film. In a video shared by Netflix, Vijay is seen in a casual t-shirt with a toothpick in his mouth. His accent also sounds different.

Ghost Stories supporting cast

The movie will also feature Avinash Tewari, Gulshan Devaiah, Kusha Kapila, Surekha Sikri, Sukant Goel, and Vijay Varma in pivotal roles. According to reports, the Ghost Stories cast will have different avatars altogether. Just like Lust Stories, Ghost Stories is an Indian antilogy movie that will have four short films. This is the third collaborative project, after Love Per Square Foot and Lust Stories for Netflix and RSVP.

