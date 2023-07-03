Mrunal Thakur's Look Leaked From Nani 30 Months Ahead Of Its Release

Telugu superstar Nani and Mrunal Thakur will be seen sharing the screen for the first time in the movie tentatively titled Nani 30. Currently, the plot of the film is under wraps, but this emotional drama movie will be helmed by Shouryuv. Recently, a few stills of the Sita Ramam actress has been making the rounds on the internet, presumably from the sets of her second Telugu venture.

3 things you need to know

Nani 30 is scheduled to release in theatres on December 21, 2023.

Shouryuv will be marking his directorial debut with Nani 30.

The team of the yet-to-be-titled film comprises talented composers and cinematographers.

Mrunal Thakur's first look from Nani 30 goes viral

Nani 30 has generated buzz among fans and movie enthusiasts as it will mark the first collaboration between Mrunal Thakur and superstar Nani. Not just that, but the actress has received an immense fan following in the South with Sita Ramam and has become one of the sought-after actresses. Amid all the fame coming her way, some of the photos of the actress from the sets of Nani 30 went viral.

(Mrunal Thakur's still from the sets of Nani 30. | Image: Twitter)

(Mrunal Thakur's first look from Nani 30. | Image; Twitter)

In the first look, Mrunal was seen donning a violet traditional South Indian saree. She carried the ethnic attire with grace and walked on the beach with low sea tides in the backdrop. The actress completed her look with silver statement jewellery and a mid-partition hairdo. These new stills heightened the curiosity surrounding the film and fans flooded the internet with admiration for Mrunal.

Who is the team behind Nani 30?

The team of Nani 30 comprises some of the well-known faces in the South Indian film industry. Sanu John Varughese will be handling the cinematography while Hesham Abdul Wahab will compose the songs. In addition, Production design and editing will be taken care of by Avinash and Praveen Anthony, respectively.