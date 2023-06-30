Mrunal Thakur Says It Is Important For Young Adults To Have Conversations About Lust

Mrunal Thakur features in the new anthlogy series Lust Stories 2 which released on June 29. Amongst the four anthological films, she stars in the one directed by R Balki. Mrunal can be seen sharing the screen space with Neena Gupta.

3 things you need to know

Mrunal Thakur stars in the anthology series Lust Stories 2.

In the series, she plays the to-be-wife of actor Angad Bedi.

The actress talks about how conversations about lust are essential in society.

Mrunal Thakur plays a to-be bride in Lust Stories 2

Mrunal Thakur features in the film helmed by R Balki which highlights how conversations around physical intimacy aid successful relationships. In a recent interview with ANI, the Sita Raman actress opened up about how it is important for young individuals to have ‘matured conversations’ about sex and lust. She also highlighted that it is essential for young adults to have a “role model who instils right knowledge and information”.

(Mrunal Thakur stars with Angad Bedi in Lust Stories 2. | Image: Youtube Screengrab)

In the conversation, the actress even added that it is important for ‘young and impressionable minds’ to have one person who they can have ‘honest discussions with about these topics’. “They will be less likely to seek a plethora of misinformation from the outside world,” she added. In the short film, Mrunal plays the role of a to-be bride whose grandmother-in-law (Neena Gupta) continuously constantly confronts her about the ‘lust quotient’ she shares with her future husband.

Lust Stories 2 boasts an ensemble star cast

Lust Stories 2 is an anthology comprising four short films directed by Sujoy Ghosh, Konkona Sen Sharma, R Balki and Amit Ravindernath Sharma. Apart from Mrunal and Neena Gupta the film star Kajol, Tamannah Bhatia, and Vijay Varma amongst others. The short films are streaming on Netflix from June 29.