Mrunal Thakur, Nani Are All Smiles As They Wrap Mumbai Schedule For Nani 30

Actress Mrunal Thakur recently took to Instagram to announce the wrap of the Mumbai leg of her yet-to-be-titled, Telugu film. She expressed her gratitude and also shared some behind-the-scenes pictures, taken with the cast and crew. After a successful debut in the Telugu film industry with Sita Ramam, this is the second Telugu film that Mrunal will feature in. The working title for the film is Nani 30 as this is also prolific Telugu actor Nani's 30th film.

Mrunal, who has teamed up with the Jersey actor, revealed that this was the first time that she had shot for a South-Indian film in her home city of Mumbai. The Super 30 actress shared a series of pictures saying that she was "wrapping up the Mumbai schedule with a heart full of gratitude and a camera full of memories! #Nani30." She mentioned that it was the first time she was shooting a South film in "moi city" (meaning 'my city', referring to Mumbai) and described the experience to be "hella fun". Earlier, the actress had also shared her solo picture from the changing ad makeup room. In the next few slides, she shared some candid pictures with the Nani 30 crew. She was all smiles as she posed with Nani and the others. She also gave a glimpse of her delicious meal towards the end. Check the photos below.

(Image: Mrunal Thakur strikes a pose from in her makeup room as she wraps up Nani 30 Mumbai schedule. Source: Mrunal Thakur/Instagram)

(Mrunal Thakur and Nani pose with the crew of Nani 30. Source: Mrunal Thakur/Instagram)

(Mrunal Thakur shares candid moments with her crew. Source: Mrunal Thakur/Instagram)

(Mrunal Thakur shares a glimpse of her meal. Source: Mrunal Thakur/Instagram)

More on Nani 30

The title of the film Nani 30 has not been announced yet. However, the film is scheduled to hit the big screens on December 21, 2023. The movie will star Nani and Mrunal Thakur as the main leads. Nani 30 is helmed by debutant director Shouryuv. Nani 30 will be an emotional and heartwarming family drama. The poster of the film features a little girl hugging Nani. It will also have elements of comedy and romance, as per reports. The cinematographer pf the film is Sanu John Varghese, while Hesham Abdul Wahab is composing the music for this movie. He has previously worked in films such as Virus and The Great Indian Kitchen.