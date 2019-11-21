Mrunal Thakur: On-point Red Carpet Appearances Of The Jersey Actor

Mrunal Thakur made her feature debut in 2018's drama Love Sonia, and then successfully made it to films like Batla House and Super 30. The actor got a warm welcome at the box office and soon after became a social sensation. She recently broke the news on starring alongside Shahid Kapoor in Gowtam Tinnamuri's next titled Jersey. The actor is also known for her sartorial choices of outfits. Here are Mrunal Thakur's best on-point red carpet looks that have been loved by her fans.

Mrunal Thakur's best red carpet appearances

Mrunal Thakur sported a black strapless dress for the opening ceremony of MAMI. Her hair looked straightened and gelled, with neat precision. All eyes were on her bold eye makeup, that added more glam to her all-black attire. She completed her look with a pair of black pumps and rocked the outfit flawlessly.

Read | Mrunal Thakur: Dazzling Gown Looks Of The Batla House Actress

In the next picture, the Jersey actor looked like a vision to behold, as she seemingly sported a golden flowy gown for Gold Awards 2019. Once again sporting a strapless gown, she opted for green and blue tints of eye makeup and paired it with a matte peach lip colour. Her green studded jewellery was on-point. Overall, Mrunal Thakur's golden gown was much loved by her fans.

Read | Shahid Kapoor Welcomes Mrunal Thakur To 'Jersey' With A Sweet Tweet

The other picture was all colourful and vibrant, as Mrunal Thakur opted for a rainbow-coloured outfit for the Bombay Times Fashion Week. Her outfit was all about contrasting shades. The huge frilly sleeve on one side of her shoulder made her outfit look all the more unique. Once again she opted for bold blue eye makeup. With a huge pair of danglers, she looked classy.

Read | Shahid Kapoor Opens Up About The Comparisons Between '83 And Jersey

The Balta House actor donned an emerald green gown as she walked the red carpet of IIFA 2019 with grace. Her lined dress looked of a very different material. With a mid braid on her hair, she went on to wear brown lenses for this look. Her look was loved not only her fans but also by her fellow friends in the industry. Asha Negi, Erica Fernandes, Kishwer Merchant and many dropped their comments on Mrunal's pictures.

Read | At Least 2 Shot At New Jersey High School Football Game

Read | Carmelo Anthony Reveals Why He Chose The Jersey No. 00

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.