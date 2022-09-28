Mrunal Thakur Reveals She Has To Ask Hindi Filmmakers For 'achhi' Film: 'I Have Potential'

Mrunal Thakur, who has starred in several TV shows and films so far, is currently basking in the success of her Telugu debut Sita Ramam. The actor received a lot of praise for her role as Sita in the movie, which also starred Dulquer Salmaan and Rashmika Mandanna. Like the reviews, the film also did well at the box office. However, Thakur recently revealed she had not been presented like the Hanu Raghavapudi directorial in Hindi films.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Mrunal Thakur opened up about her struggles in Hindi cinema. Talking about her latest romance drama, the actor revealed that she has never been presented like her role in Sita Ramam. The Jersey star added she never got an opportunity in Hindi films that showcased her potential. The actor added she has been trying to convince filmmakers for better roles but did not succeed.

She stated, "I have been very happy with whatever I have got, but now it’s like I have to ask for it ‘sir please koi achhi film hai toh de do na’."

However, Thakur revealed some directors are believing in her and are working hard for her character. As she has invested many years in finding good work, she believes she deserves it. The Toofaan star said , "Too many years have gown down the lane, just to convince them ‘yes, I deserve this.'"

Mrunal Thakur's work front

Mrunal Thakur made her acting debut with the TV show Mujhse Kuchh Kehti... Yeh Khamoshiyaan in 2012. She became a household name after joining the ZeeTV show Kumkum Bhagya. She made her Bollywood debut with Tabrez Noorani's directorial Love Sonia in 2018. She then starred in several prominent films, including Super 30, Batla House, Toofaan, Dhamaka, Jersey and Sita Ramam. Thakur will be next seen opposite Ishaan Thakker in Pippa. The actor also has Pooja Meri Jaan in her kitty.

