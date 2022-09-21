Kangana Ranaut Floored By Mrunal Thakur After Watching 'Sita Ramam'; 'Truly A Queen'

Mrunal Thakur recently made her Telugu debut with the latest romance drama Sita Ramam, which also starred Dulquer Salmaan and Rashmika Mandanna. Ever since the movie hit the theatres across the country, Thakur has been receiving praises for her acting. Recently, Bollywood diva Kangana Ranaut watched Sita Ramam and lauded "queen" Thakur.

Kangana Ranaut seemingly watched Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur-starrer Sita Ramam. After watching the movie, Ranaut is nothing but all praise for the film's makers and cast. She shared her review of the film and hailed its director Haru Raghavapudi.

The Thalaivii star wrote, "Finally got time to see Sita Ramam... and I must say what a spectacular experience... an epic love story... extraordinary screenplay and direction... congratulations to Hanu Raghavapudi, all departments work wonderfully..."

While Kangana seemingly enjoyed the film, she was pleased by Mrunal Thakur's performance. Taking to her Instagram stories, the Emergency star shared a still of Thakur from the film and penned praise on her. She wrote, "All actors did amazingly well but what stood out the most for me... @mrunalthakur performance, restrained emotions and rare dignity in her demeanour no other actress could have portrayed" "What a terrific casting... truly a Queen. Zindabad Thakur saab, here begins your reign," she added.

More about Sita Ramam

Sita Ramam followed the story of Dulquer Salmaan's lieutenant Ram and Sita, played by Mrunal Thakur. On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna played the role of a young woman named Afreen, who is tasked to deliver a 20-year-old letter, penned by Ram, to Sita. It was elmed by Hanu Raghavapudi and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies and Swapna Cinema.

On Kangana Ranaut's work front

Kangana Ranaut, who last starred in Dhaakad alongside Arjun Rampal, has several films in her kitty. The actor is set to step into the shoes of former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi in the forthcoming film Emergency. The actor is not only leading the film but is also donning the director's hat for it. She also has Sarvesh Mewara's Tejas and Alaukik Desai's Sita in her kitty. Ranaut is also gearing up for her directorial Tiku Weds Sheru.

Image: Facebook/@kanganaranaut/@mrunalthakur