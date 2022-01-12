Mrunal Thakur Says She Drew Inspiration From Tabu For Her Cop Avatar In 'Thadam' Remake

Mrunal Thakur is all set to step into the shoes of a cop for the upcoming Hindi remake of the Tamil film Thadam, in which she stars alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. The original film helmed by Magizh Thirumeni was based on true events, chronicling a police officer trying to solve a murder case that involved two lookalike suspects arrested on pictorial evidence.

While Mrunal takes on the role of the vigilante, Aditya will be seen in a double role for the very first time. In a conversation with Mid-Day, Mrunal revealed she drew inspiration from Tabu, who essayed the uniformed character exceptionally in Ajay Devgn's thriller film Drishyam.

Mrunal Thakur says she drew inspiration from Tabu for her role in Thadam's remake

Mrunal quipped that she 'loved' the way Tabu took on the role of the stern police officer in Drishyam. She added that her unformed avatar was 'ferocious and aggressive', and perfectly suited the kind of character she aspired to be like. Believing that wearing a uniform comes with a certain amount of responsibility, Mrunal mentioned that she can't wait to take up the role.

With the project's prep work slated to begin this month, the Jersey actor emphasised that she needed to 'nab the body language' to get under the skin of the character. Interestingly, Mrunal also comes from a family of policemen, with everyone in her family apart from her father having held the position of an ACP or DC. She iterated that it would be nice to display the lifestyle of her uncles who she grew up with.

Lastly, she spoke about how debutant director Vardhan Ketkar's remake will bring forth a 'fresh vision'. She also expressed excitement about collaborating with Aditya. The film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios.

More on Mrunal's work front

The actor is awaiting the release of the sports drama titled Jersey, in which she stars alongside Shahid Kapoor. Earlier slated to release on December 31, 2021, the film has been postponed amid the recent COVID-19 scenario. She also has the war film Pippa alongside Ishaan Khatter. The upcoming film is slated to hit the screens on December 9, 2022.

Image: INSTAGRAM/ @MRUNALTHAKUR/ @TABUTIFUL