Actor Mrunal Thakur who was promoting her upcoming sports drama Jersey alongside Shahid Kapoor has tested COVID-19 positive. With a sharp rise in the number of cases, several Bollywood stars have been falling prey to the life-taking virus. Mrunal took to her Instagram stories and revealed that following the diagnosis, she has isolated herself.

The actor kick-started her New Year with a worrisome note after she was diagnosed with COVID-19. The actor informed in a statement that she has isolated herself and has mild symptoms for now. She even requested people who have come in her contact recently to get themselves tested soon.

Mrunal Thakur tests COVID-19 positive

The statement by Mrunal Thakur read, “I have tested positive for COVID 19. As of today, I have mild symptoms, but I'm feeling ok and have isolated myself. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals. If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested immediately. Stay safe everyone!"

Shahid Kapoor's forthcoming sports drama titled Jersey was all set to release on December 31, however, the release was postponed in the light of rapidly growing cases of the deadly coronavirus and the new variant, Omicron. The film, also featuring Mrunal Thakur, is a remake of the critically acclaimed Telugu film of the same name starring Nani. With the film postponed indefinitely, rumours about the film releasing on the OTT platform arose. Although the makers are yet to announce a new release, many suggested that the makers would eventually opt for an OTT release.

Bollywood actors test COVID positive

Earlier this week, Arjun Kapoor was tested positive for COVID. Though the actor didn't release any statement, Republic Media Network's exclusive sources confirmed the news. Not just Arjun, but his sister Anshula Kapoor was also tested positive. Both of them are currently in isolation after BMC workers sanitised their house.

Apart from them, designer Rhea Kapoor and her husband Karan Boolani too were tested positive for COVID-19. The designer, and daughter of Anil Kapoor, had released a statement confirming the news on her Instagram story.

