Mrunal Thakur To Be Cast Opposite Akshay Kumar In Spy-thriller 'Bell Bottom': Reports

With a Bollywood debut in Vikas Bahl's Super 30 opposite Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan and Nikkhil Advani's Batla House along with John Abraham, actor Mrunal Thakur is on her way to stardom with her talent and laudable performances. The actor was last seen on the digital platform in the horror anthology Ghost Stories and has received good reviews for her performance in the film. According to sources, the talented actor has been roped in to play the female lead in Ranjit Tiwari's upcoming detective thriller Bell Bottom opposite Akshay Kumar.

The story of the film is reportedly about a cop-cum-detective who is a cop in the day but likes to be a private investigator when off duty. Akshay Kumar will be playing this interesting role with Mrunal Thakur's character as his romantic interest. Bell Bottom is based in the 1980s and is a thriller revolving around one of India's forgotten heroes. It is produced by Nikkhil Advani, Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Akshay Kumar and will have elements of action, emotion, and entertainment.

Read | Batla House: Mrunal Thakur talks about her 'slice of life' character, says 'not easy to be a crime journalist'

Bell Bottom will be Nikkhil Advani's second collaboration with both Mrunal Thakur as well as Akshay Kumar. The director has worked with Mrunal in her last film Batla House where she played John's character's wife and a news anchor. Akshay Kumar has previously worked with Nikkhil Advani in the 2016 film Airlift, directed by Raja Krishna Menon.

Read | Mrunal Thakur flaunts her love for monochrome pictures

What's next for Mrunal Thakur?

Mrunal Thakur has two successful releases in the past year and has plenty of films lined up for release this year. The actor will be seen next as the lead in the Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey as well as Farhan Akhtar's film Toofan. Both sports drama films will release in 2020. Bell Bottom, however, is likely to release in theaters in 2021.

Read | Shahid Kapoor welcomes Mrunal Thakur to 'Jersey' with a sweet tweet

Read | From 'Toofan' to 'Jersey', here are some Mrunal Thakur movies to look out for in 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.