From 'Toofan' To 'Jersey', Here Are Some Mrunal Thakur Movies To Look Out For In 2020

Mrunal Thakur took everybody to surprise when the first glimpses of her debut movie, Love Sonia, went out to the world. Playing a helpless and sensitive character of Sonia, Mrunal captivated the audience with her impressive acting chops. Two years after her debut, Mrunal Thakur has established herself a force to reckon. With movies like Super 30 and Batla House under her belt, the actor is looking at an array of films to be released in the year ahead. Here is all you need to know about Mrunal Thakur's upcoming acting projects.

Mrunal Thakur's upcoming projects

Toofan (2020)

A few months ago, ace director Rakesh Omprakash Mehra announced his second collaboration with Farhan Akthar. The director and actor had previously worked together in the biopic of athlete Milkha Singh. Touted to be a sports-drama, Toofan, has an impressive star cast consisting of Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, and Isha Talwar among others. The first look of the Farhan-Mrunal starrer was recently released online, amping the expectations of the audience.

Jersey Hindi Remake (2020)

In October 2019, the makers of Telugu movie, Jersey, announced its Hindi remake with Shahid Kapoor. The sports-drama based on the life of a late bloomer was reportedly one of the most successful films of 2019. The Hindi remake, to be directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who also directed the original, will also feature Mrunal Thakur in a pivotal role. According to reports, Shahid Kapoor will be playing the role of a cricketer in the film, the shooting of which has reportedly begun.

Baahubali: Before The Beginning

The Netflix Original series that is in the making for more than two years will see Mrunal Thakur playing the role of Shivagami, a popular character from 2015 film, Baahubali. The series, that is reportedly being shot in Hyderabad, will soon feature on the streaming website. According to reports, the series will also feature Snigdha Akolkar, Smaran Sahu, among others in pivotal roles.

