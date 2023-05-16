Mrunal Thakur To Make Her Cannes Film Festival Debut With Falguni Shane Peacock

Mrunal Thakur is all set to make her debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2023 in the Indian designer label Falguni Shane Peacock. She will be attending the event from May 17 to May 19. Besides the Sita Ramam actress, Diana Penty will also be donning a Falguni Shane Peacock creation for the 76th edition of the French festival. The Cocktail actress made her debut back in 2019. This year, Falguni Shane Peacock is debuting at Cannes after joining hands with Grey Goose.

Falguni Shane Peacock has confirmed that they will be dressing both Diana Penty and Mrunal Thakur for this year's Cannes red carpet. While the Super 30 actress will be putting her best foot forward at the film festival, Diana had already garnered appreciation for her designer outfits during Cannes 2019. "I am thrilled to be attending the Cannes Film Festival for the first time. It is an honor to represent Grey Goose on such a prestigious platform. I am looking forward to interacting with global filmmakers, exploring new opportunities, and showcasing the talent that Indian cinema has to offer," stated Mrunal before her Cannes debut. Check out Diana's previous look from the French festival below:

More on Cannes 2023

Apart from Murnal Thakur, actresses including Sara Ali Khan, Esha Gupta, Anushka Sharma, Andrea Kevichusa and Manushi Chillar will also be making their debut on the red carpet of the Cannes 2023 festival. Two digital content creators named Ruhee Dosani and Dolly Singh will also be representing India. Indian celebrities who earlier went to the French Riviera were Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, and others. Some other names include Pooja Hegde, Urvashi Rautela, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Tamannaah Bhatia.

These celebrities have often donned designer ensembles by Giambattista Valli, Elie Saab, and more. However, they have also showcased outfits by Indian designers on the global platform. Manish Malhotra, Sabyasachi, Tarun Tahiliani, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, and Gaurav Gupta had previously made prominent marks during the festival. As Falguni Shane Peacock will make their debut and join the race of the Indian ace designers, the designer duo expressed their excitement and said, "Our bespoke creations were envisioned for the muses walking the red carpet, encapsulating the essence of voyages. These designs embody sophistication, elegance, and allure." They further said that collaborating with Grey Goose has provided them with a vision to mark their beginning at Cannes.

