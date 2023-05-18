Mrunal Thakur Turns 'Desi Girl' In Embellished Saree Ahead Of Cannes 2023 Red Carpet Debut

Mrunal Thakur shared her latest look from Cannes 2023. The actor is yet to walk the red carpet. This will mark her debut at the French Film Festival.

The actor shared a set of photos of her look on her Instagram handle. The Sita Ramam actor can be seen wearing embellished saree by Falguni Shane Peacock. Sharing the photos, the actor wrote, "Thank you @falgunishanepeacockindia for this absolute stunner and for making me feel like the #DesiGirl I am." Check out the post below:

About Mrunal Debut at Cannes 2023

While the saree is the actor's red carpet look, Mrunal Thakur showcased a captivating all-black ensemble on day 2 of Cannes. The pictures shared on her Instagram handle revealed a bold and glamorous look. Mrunal donned a backless bodysuit with lace sheer pants, featuring flared hems, creating an exquisite silhouette for one of the non-red carpet moments. Adding extravagance to her outfit, she completed the look with a heavily-sequined black blazer. The sultry appearance was enhanced by her striking smokey eye and blush lip. Diamond danglers adorned her ears, adding a touch of bling. Mrunal's inspirational caption reflected her journey leading up to this momentous occasion, expressing excitement for her Cannes experience and hinting at more appearances to come.

Which all Indian celebs are debuting at Cannes 2023

Other than Mrunal Thakur, actors like Anushka Sharma, Sara Ali Khan, Esha Gupta and Andrea Kevichusa were also to make their red carpet debut this year at the French Film Festival. While Sara and Esha already made their red carpet debuts in the first two days of the festival, actors Mrunal Thakur and Anushka Sharma are yet to appear on the red carpet. Mrunal Thakur and veteran Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will walk the carpet today (May 18). Meanwhile, Andrea and Anushka are yet to walk the carpet.

Others at Cannes film festival are Vijay Varma, Madhur Bhandarkar and Vignesh Shivan. The Elephant Whisperers' producer Guneet Monga is also at the festival. Anil Kumbale, Khusboo Sundar have also reached the French city.