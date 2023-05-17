Mrunal Thakur Dons Swimsuit With Sheer Pants And Sequin Jacket At Cannes 2023 | Photos

Mrunal Thakur took to her Instagram handle to share a series of pictures featuring her first look from her Cannes debut. Going all-black for her first French Riviera walk Mrunal chose a backless bodysuit paired with lace sheer pants featuring flared hems. She topped off the look extravagantly in a heavily-sequined blazer, also in black.

Matching the moody and sultry look was the actress' striking smokey eye paired with a blush lip. The diamond danglers added a final touch of bling to the statement debut look. Mrunal also added a slight touch of colour to the ensemble with her sleek red-soled Louboutin pumps.

Mrunal's heartfelt caption on Cannes debut

The actress' striking photo shoot was paired with an inspirational caption. Besides carrying extensive details about her debut look, Mrunal's caption along with the photos, briefly reflected on her journey which has led her to her big-banner Cannes debut. The caption also shared how Mrunal was truly excited to commence her Cannes journey and virtually take her fans and followers with her for the experience. The actress' words revealed that this was only the first of several other appearances she plans on making through the duration of the film festival. Mrunal's caption read, "I didn’t come this far to only come this far. #YesICannes Ready to take on the @festivaldecannes experience. Join me on this glamorous little journey #StayTuned".

Mrunal's outfit details

The standout detail of Mrunal Thakur's look, the flare-hemmed sheer fishnet pants, came from label Dhruv Kapoor. The actress made a risque choice in donning a swimsuit as the foundation of her ensemble from brand Studio Verandah. The unique choice peaked through her multi-layered and slightly over-sized sequin blazer, also from label Dhruv Kapoor. The signature red-soled pumps came from Louboutin while the monotony-breaking danglers were from Vandals World.