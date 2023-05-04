Sushant Singh Rajput Starrer MS Dhoni: The Untold Story To Re-release In Theatres

Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story will release in theaters on May 12 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. The film stars late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role. First released in 2016, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story was one of the biggest hits of that year.

Star Studios made the announcement on Twitter on Thursday (May 4) and wrote, "Jab Mahi phir pitch pe aayega, pura India sirf ‘Dhoni! Dhoni! Dhoni!’ chilaayega. (When Mahi will come on the pitch again, the entire India will scream ‘Dhoni! Dhoni! Dhoni!’. M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story Re-Releasing in cinemas on 12th May @msdhoni #SushantSinghRajput @advani_kiara @DishPatani @AnupamPKher @bhumikachawlat @FFW_Official.” See the tweet here.

Disney Star’s head of studios, Bikram Duggal, said in a statement, “MS Dhoni: The Untold Story has not only been an incredibly special film for Star Studios, but also for Indians all over the world. It showcased the inspiring journey of our most successful cricket captain. The re-release aims to give his fans across the country another chance to relive cricket's most magical moments on the big screen."

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story is coming back to the silver screen seven years after its initial release. Apart from Sushant Singh Rajput, it also stars Kiara Advani, Disha Patani, Bhumika Chawla and Anupam Kher in major roles. The film was directed by Neeraj Pandey.

Sushant Singh Rajput's work profile

Sushant Singh Rajput made his acting debut with the television programme Kis Desh Mein Hai Mera Dil, but the actor rose to fame after landing the lead part in the popular show Pavitra Rishta. Making his Bollywood debut in Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che, Sushant went on to work in several films like M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Sonchiriya and Kedarnath. Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14, 2020, at the age 34. The actor was found hanging in his Mumbai house. His last appearance was in the movie Dil Bechara, which was released posthumously.