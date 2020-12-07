Mukesh Khanna Slams Saif Ali Khan's Apology After 'humane' Raavan Remark

Days after Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan's remarks over presenting a "humane" side to the mythological character Raavan in the upcoming film Adipurush created a stir on social media, the actor on Sunday issued an apology for his comments saying it was never his intention to hurt people's sentiments. But actor Mukesh Khanna does not 'approve' and believes he should have 'thought before speaking'.

Slamming Saif Ali Khan's apology, Mukesh Khanna took to his Instagram handle to share a video and wrote, "Still, unknowingly, the filmmakers are not deterred by shooting at our Sanatan Dharma and their religious characters. They do not know that they are playing with the faith of crores of Indians in the country, or that they know that they are still deliberately speaking. Or should I call it the audacity of the director producer who calls himself an intellectual, who still has a desire to make such films."

He further said, "Now the breaking news is that Saif has written a written apology for his statement. Wow ! What's the matter !! The British have made a beautiful word say "sorry". Shoot the arrow, shoot the bomb, punch it and then say "sorry". But we do not approve. Why not thought before speaking." [sic]

SAIF ALI KHAN'S APOLOGY

Backed by T-Series, Adipurush is an on-screen adaptation of the epic Ramayana which features Baahubali star Prabhas as Lord Ram and Khan as the antagonist Lankesh. The film will be directed by Om Raut. "I've been made aware that one of my statements during an interview has caused a controversy and hurt people's sentiments. This was never my intention or meant that way. I would like to sincerely apologise to everybody and withdraw my statement," Khan, 50, said in a statement.

The Sacred Games star further said the film will be a celebration of "the victory of good over evil". "Lord Ram has always been the symbol of righteousness and heroism for me. Adipurush is about celebrating the victory of good over evil and the entire team is working together to present the epic without any distortions," he added.

In a recent interview to a newspaper, Khan said their version of Raavan, the demon king, in Adipurush will be "humane". "It's interesting to play a demon king, less strictures in that. But we will make him humane, up the entertainment quotient, justify his abduction of Sita and the war with Ram as revenge for what was done to his sister Surpanakha by Lakshman, who cut off her nose," he had said in the interview.

To be shot in Hindi and Telugu, "Adipurush" will be dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and several other languages. The film is currently in the pre-production stage and is expected to go on floors in 2021. It is slated to be released on August 11, 2022.

