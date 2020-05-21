Multiplex Association Of India Submits Safety Plan For Reopening Theatres To I&B Ministry

The nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 infection has put several industries in jeopardy including the entertainment industry, as many movie releases have been stalled as the theaters shut down. But now, as per the latest updates, the Multiplex Association of India has put forward a concrete plan, keeping in mind all the safety measures and precautionary protocols that need to be followed when the cinema halls will reopen after the lockdown.

The plan that has been shared gives a glimpse of various safety measures drafted by the Multiplex Association of India. It also states that all stringent measures will be implemented for the first two months of operations and then will be mutually reviewed. Right from sanitisation and disinfectant availabilities, to methodical separation and disposal of garbage, all mandates will strictly be followed at the theatres and within the complex premises.

The plan also states that there will be minimal human contact, adhering to all social distancing norms and guidelines. Moreover, the box office, security, lobby, auditorium, F&B stands, restrooms and exit doors will be disinfected from time to time.

The plan was reportedly submitted to the I&B ministry and various state governments on May 20. The plan submitted by the Multiplex Association of India also includes new seating arrangements, cleanliness protocols, use of e-tickets and e-orders for food and drinks, use of body temperature detectors, as well as compulsory wearing of masks in the cinema hall. Moreover, the plan also talks about encouraging digital transaction, to avoid the crowd lining up at the ticket counters.

Detailed plan submitted to I&B Ministry by Multiplex Association of India

#BreakingNews... Multiplex Association of India submits enhanced safety and precautions plan for cinemas to Information & Broadcasting Ministry and various state governments... VERY IMPORTANT DEVELOPMENT... pic.twitter.com/Ssof6kZcIk — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 20, 2020

For the unversed, theatres were the first to shut down when the nationwide lockdown was initiated in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. As soon as BMC declared the news, many filmmakers decided to postpone the run of their movies.

As of now, India has entered Lockdown 4.0. While many filmmakers and producers are planning an OTT release, some are reportedly also waiting for the theatres to open up. Some filmmakers are also planning to re-run their movies at the theatres, as they felt that the viewership was impeded due to the lockdown.

