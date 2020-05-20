Tiger Shroff Flaunts His '10/10' Abs, Ranveer Singh Declares 'ten Is The New Six'

Even as India has entered Lockdown 4.0, Baaghi 3 actor Tiger Shroff has kept up the frequency of posting pictures and videos of himself shelling out major fitness goals. On Tuesday night, Tiger Shroff treated his fans with yet another stunning post, in which he flaunted his ripped 10/10 abs. Ranveer Singh couldn't stop himself from commenting on Tiger Shroff's post.

Ranveer swoons over Tiger's abs

On May 19, Tiger Shroff took to his Instagram to share a stunning picture of himself, flaunting his jaw-dropping physique. In the pic, Tiger's 10/10 abs are clearly visible. His pictures did catch Ranveer Singh's eyeballs, who in no time, dropped a comment on Tiger Shroff's photos. Ranveer's comment read, "Ten is the next six," followed with a laughing emoticon. The A Flying Jatt actor also ditched a caption for the post.

And just like always, fans also in huge numbers gushed to drop endearing comments on Shroff's post. While many dropped fire emoticons, some also dreamed of having an amazing physique like Tiger Shroff. Check out.

Earlier, Tiger Shroff also took to his Instagram and shared an astonishing video in which he can be seen showing off his acrobatic skills in style. In the clip, the Baaghi actor shows off his stunning moves, flipping high up in the air. The video where he performs the breath-taking stunts left fans awestruck. Tiger wrote, "Haven’t felt the air up there in ages." Apart from this, the actor even shared a slow-motion video of him doing the front flip at super ease. The Student Of The Year 2 actor also mentioned how much he misses performing stunts on sets due to the Coronavirus lockdown. Take a look.

Long back, Tiger Shroff posted an old video from his training days where he could be seen successfully executing backflips and a somersault consecutively. The Baaghi actor is among the top few actors whose name comes to mind when one wants to take fitness inspiration from. Sharing the clip, Tiger penned down that he used to puke after every session of the training he was undergoing, as it was very uncomfortable for him. He still gets dizzy watching the videos from his initial training days, he added. Check out Tiger's yet another video below, which fans left mesmerised.

