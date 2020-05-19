Does Kona Venkat's Cryptic Post Suggest That 'Nishabdham' Will Release In Theaters?

The on-going lockdown has forced filmmakers to push the release of their movies. While some filmmakers are waiting for the lockdown to end, the others have decided to negotiate with OTT platforms to get their films released online. Recently, media reports claimed that Anushka Shetty starrer Nishabdham's makers are negotiating a deal with Amazon Prime Video to release the movie on their platform since the theatres are shut. However, producer Kona Venkat's recent social media post seems to refute the rumours.

On Sunday, Kona Venkat took to his social media handle to share his love for cinema, saying "We all came to Film industry with lot of passion," (sic). He also exclaimed that movies are enjoyed in theatres with applauds and amid audiences. He said, "Audience reactions to our work in THEATRES is our motivation and oxygen ... Nothing can match this feeling.. CINEMA is meant for Cinema Halls.. And that’s our “PRIORITY”." (sic)

Check out Kona Venkat's post:

We all came to Film industry with lot of passion and after many struggles.. Audience reactions to our work in THEATRES is our motivation and oxygen ... Nothing can match this feeling.. CINEMA is meant for Cinema Halls.. And that’s our “PRIORITY”. — kona venkat (@konavenkat99) May 17, 2020

Kona Venkat's social media post comes after several media reports claimed that Anushka Shetty's Nishabdham was heading for an OTT release. The Kona Venkat production was slated to hit the marquee on April 2. However, the coronavirus imposed lockdown led to the delay in the movie's release.

The movie, starring Anushka Shetty, Madhavan, Anjali, and Shalini Pandey in the lead that has reportedly been shot in various locations narrates the riveting tale of a couple, Anushka and Madhavan, who gets attacked in a haunted house; what follows is a gripping tale of investigation. Nishabdham is directed by Hemanth Madhukar. The upcomer is bankrolled by Kona Venkat and TG Vishwa Prasad under the banners Kona Film Corporation and People Media Factory. The movie will simultaneously release in Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil.

