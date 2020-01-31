Mumbai Police's Smart Way To Curb Honking Wins B-Town; Rajkummar, Others Term It 'awesome'

The traffic in Mumbai has been a major hurdle for the commuters over the years. Not just the pain of waiting at the traffic signals, and the prospect of running late, the traffic also brings with it another unpleasant factor, incessant honking. As soon as the traffic signals turn red, one can hear the honking, which does not stop even after the lights turn green.

Mumbai Police had an innovative solution to the honking menace in the city, which they shared in a video. In the video, the cops term the city as a ‘honking capital’ and trolled the reckless honkers by stating that they honk even when the signal is red. They ask if that would make the green light appear faster.

The force then thought of an innovative idea since they were ‘itching’ to do something about it, giving birth to the ‘punishing signal.’ They installed decibel meters to some of the traffic signal poles and set it such a way that if the honking noise went over 85 dB, the signal would reset and the red light stayed for longer.

The motorists are then seen getting irritated when the signal would keep resetting again and again. The non-motorists are seen having an enjoyable time witnessing the irritation of the drivers.

An electronic display also read ‘honk more, wait more’ while ‘Feel free to honk, if you don’t mind waiting,’ was how the video concluded.

Watch the video here:

Horn not okay, please!

Find out how the @MumbaiPolice hit the mute button on #Mumbai’s reckless honkers. #HonkResponsibly pic.twitter.com/BAGL4iXiPH — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 31, 2020

Several celebrities like Rajkummar Rao, Raveena Tandon, Arshad Warsi, Nimrat Kaur, Hansal Mehta, among others were impressed by the video. They termed it ‘awesome’, ‘bravo’, ‘what an idea’, ‘brilliant’ and how it was the ‘only way to teach and learn.’

Here are the reactions:

Bajaao bajaao aur bajaao !!’ Hahahaha . Awesome @MumbaiPolice https://t.co/Zko5VBCRuv — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) January 31, 2020

