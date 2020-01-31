'Horn Not Okay, Please': Mumbai Police Hit The Mute Button On Reckless Honkers

Mumbai police on Friday took to Twitter to inform citizens about their new initiative which aims to hit the mute button on reckless honkers. The move called ‘The Punishing Signal’ was initiated after the number of honkers in the city surged incredibly.

To mute honkers

The video of the initiative shows the Mumbai police attaching decibel meters to the traffic signal poles at CSMT, Marine Drive, Peddar Road, Hindmata and Bandra. Every time, the decibel metre detected the noise level to be above 85 dB, the traffic signal would rest automatically. The move was carried out on an experimental basis for a day, and as expected, the honkers had to face the consequences.

Horn not okay, please!

Find out how the @MumbaiPolice hit the mute button on #Mumbai’s reckless honkers. #HonkResponsibly pic.twitter.com/BAGL4iXiPH — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 31, 2020

The video has gone viral with nearly 4,000 retweets in five hours. While many have lauded the efforts of the police force, many have pointed out the practical drawbacks of the initiative. Many users also raised concerns about the cases when the Ambulance or Fire tenders will get recorded in decibel meters.

Very good idea of fixing decibel meters, will try — Bhaskar Rao IPS (@deepolice12) January 31, 2020

You need to analyze about this more.



1) What will happen when Ambulence or Fire Brigrade Vehicle's siren are on.



Will it reset the meter too?



2) what will happen if someone purposefully honks like beggars might Blackmail for money just by threatening to make more sound — Nunnu maharaj (@MaharajNunnu) January 31, 2020

Pls trying solving the pvt bus stopping at roopena agrahara , this will not let others think, and you dont have spend on those gadgets unnecessarily... how difficult is it to clean a mess. You have to stop the buses from halting there and block traffic flow. — Adarsh (@Adarsh37710854) January 31, 2020

Good one. Its really useful but i dont see think it will be useful considering the bottle neck traffic in bangalore and BmTC buses and private bus stops are near traffic signals — Ramesh (@tappukepappa) January 31, 2020

