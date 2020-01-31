Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

'Horn Not Okay, Please': Mumbai Police Hit The Mute Button On Reckless Honkers

General News

Mumbai police on Friday took to Twitter to inform citizens about their new initiative which aims to hit the mute button on reckless honkers.

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Horn

Mumbai police on Friday took to Twitter to inform citizens about their new initiative which aims to hit the mute button on reckless honkers. The move called ‘The Punishing Signal’ was initiated after the number of honkers in the city surged incredibly.

To mute honkers

The video of the initiative shows the Mumbai police attaching decibel meters to the traffic signal poles at CSMT, Marine Drive, Peddar Road, Hindmata and Bandra. Every time, the decibel metre detected the noise level to be above 85 dB, the traffic signal would rest automatically. The move was carried out on an experimental basis for a day, and as expected, the honkers had to face the consequences.

Read: Super Bowl 2020: Shakira And Jennifer Lopez To Honour Kobe Bryant

Read: Mumbai: Man Held After Three Years For Killing Wife, Daughter

The video has gone viral with nearly 4,000 retweets in five hours. While many have lauded the efforts of the police force, many have pointed out the practical drawbacks of the initiative. Many users also raised concerns about the cases when the Ambulance or Fire tenders will get recorded in decibel meters. 

Read: Maharashtra: Kafeel Khan Arrested For Instigating Remarks At AMU In Mumbai

Read: ISL: Mumbai Face NorthEast United As Top-four Race Heats Up

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
INDIA READIES FOR EVATUATION
HM CONGRATULATES YOGI & UP POLICE
GANDHI'S WISH FULFILLED THROUGH CAA
BRUNO FERNANDES SPEAKS ON RONALDO
LOOK-BACK: INDIAN ECONOMY 2019
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA