Video: Dog Honks Impatiently After Owner Leaves Him In Car, Netizens All Hearts

In an adorable video that is going viral on social media, a slightly pissed-off dog took over the driver's seat to honk continuously in order to call his owner who left his pet inside the car. The video is now going viral on various online platforms and is attracting a lot of reactions from netizens. In the video, the dog can be sitting on the driver's seat and is honking without a pause. The dog was accompanied by another one who was sitting at the passenger seat. When the annoyed owner hurriedly came back to the scene, he realised that the dogs were unhappy and opened the door, both the dogs calmly came out as if nothing happened.

'Adorable'

The viral video was shared by an Instagram user named Steele von Hoff, who hilariously captioned the video with an anecdote. Steele shared how his mother used to leave him inside the car while visiting the supermarket. The post attracted a lot of comments praising the dog and his amazing thinking skills. One user named doodles_momma wrote, "come on dad don't level me haha too cute."

