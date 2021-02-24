'Mumbai Saga' Based On Any Real Story And True Incidents? Read To Know

The trailer of John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi starrer film, Mumbai Saga released earlier today. The film is set in the era when the “violence ruled the streets” of Bombay. The film has created a buzz on social media with its teaser and fans of the actor are eager to know what is Mumbai Saga based on.

Is Mumbai Saga based on a real story?

Yes. Going by the movie poster and teaser video, Mumbai Saga is “the shocking true story behind Bombay becoming Mumbai”. So it can be assumed that the movie has been inspired by several real incidents.

Mumbai Saga teaser releases

The teaser of the film shows a montage of scenes from the crime thriller. The teaser also introduces the lead characters of the film and reveals that while John Abraham will portray a mafia in the film, Emraan Hashmi is playing the cop in the movie. Check out the teaser of the same below.

Netizens react to the teaser

A number of fans took to social media and expressed their excitement for the upcoming film. The fans of the actors wrote in the comments that they cannot wait for the movie to release and when shall they get more updates about the film. Many other people also applauded the appearance of the actors in the film and left heart and kiss emoticons. Check out the fan comments on the same below.

Mumbai Saga release date and Mumbai Saga's cast

Mumbai Saga is set to release in cinemas on March 19th, 2021. The movie is written and directed by Sanjay Gupta and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, T-Series, White Feather Films Production. The cast of the film includes John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles.

John Abraham film

John Abraham was previously seen in Romeo Akbar Waler, Batla House and Pagalpanti, all of the films released in 2019. After Mumbai Saga, the actor is set to be seen in Attack, Satyameva Jayate 2, Sardar and Grandson and Pathan. The actor has a cameo appearance in Sardar and Grandson and one of the producers of Pathan. The films are scheduled to release in 2021.

