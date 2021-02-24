Mumbai Saga Teaser Reveals John Abraham & Emraan Hashmi Will Fight With Each Other In Film

Actor John Abraham has released the teaser of his upcoming film, Mumbai Saga. The film has created a buzz among social media users ever since the movie was announced and had left his fans intrigued about the same. The one-minute-long trailer is trending on social media and has received over 1 lakh 96 thousand views in two hours.

Mumbai Saga teaser gives a glimpse of the upcoming film

The teaser gives a sneak peek of the film that appears to be a crime thriller and is set in the city of Mumbai. The teaser opens with a shot of Mumbai’s coastline and in the next shot, it reads, “When Bombay was not yet Mumbai, When violence ruled the streets”. In the next shot, John Abharam’s character is introduced as Amartya Rao, who “rose from the streets from Bombay to rule Mumbai”.

The teaser then shows a montage of scenes from the crime thriller and then introduces the character of Emraan Hashmi. His character is a police inspector who “rose from the ghettos of Bombay to stop him (Amartya Rao)”, and is shown shooting people. The teaser shows that the cast of the film includes, Sunil Shetty and Mahesh Manjrekar.

The teaser shows that John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi would be battling each other in the upcoming film. The background score of the film creates suspense and conveys the tone of the film well. While Bollywood has seen several movies about how mafias had held the city in their grip, it will be interesting to watch what the film holds.

Mumbai Saga's release date and Mumbai Saga's cast

Mumbai Saga is set to release in cinemas on March 19th, 2021. The movie is written and directed by Sanjay Gupta and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, T-Series, White Feather Films Production. The cast of the film includes John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles. Check out the trailer of the same below.

Netizens react

A number of fans took to social media and expressed their excitement for the upcoming film. The fans of the actors wrote in the comments that they cannot wait for the movie to release and when shall they get more updates about the film. Many other people also applauded the appearance of the actors in the film and left heart and kiss emoticons. Check out the fan comments on the same below.

