Mumtaz Birthday Special: Know All About Iconic 60s Actor And What She Is Up To Now

Actor Mumtaz, born on July 31, turns 73 this year. She began her film career as a child artist and later went on to become a popular name in the Bollywood industry. Still recognised as the Diva of her times, the actor bagged eight films as the lead opposite Rajesh Khanna. Read to know what the actor is up to now and everything else you need to know about her life.

What is actor Mumtaz up to now?

Mumtaz's Family and Personal Life

Mumtaz was born to Abdul Saleem Askari and Shadi Habib Agha and as a younger sister named Mallika. Her sister is married to Randhawa, the younger brother of Dara Singh. Mumtaz tied the knot with businessman Mayur Madhvani in 1974. The duo has two daughters, Tanya and Natasha. Tanya is married to Marco Cilia and Natasha is married to actor Fardeen Khan.

Mumtaz's Career

Mumtaz started her career as a child artist with the film Sone Ki Chidiya in 1958. She later appeared as a teenager in films like Vallah Kya Baat Hai, Stree, and Sehra in the 1960s. She bagged her first major film role in Gehra Daag in 1963.

She later bagged the lead role in 16 action films and was also tagged as the 'stunt film heroine'. She went on to work with popular actors like Rajesh Khanna, Dharmendra, Shatrughan Sinha, and others. She bagged her first and only Filmfare Award for Best Actor in 1970 for Khilona. Mumtaz later won BFJA Award for Best Supporting Actress for Brahmachari. The actor was later awarded Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award in 1996.

Mumtaz's death hoax

Mumtaz fell prey to a death hoax in May 2020. The actor was the victim of a similar death hoax earlier last year as well. Talking about the same in an interview with a daily, she questioned why people keep doing it to her and revealed that her family was shaken up and everyone called her up. Her daughter Tanya Madhvani took to her social media to clear the air and assure the actor's fans that she is safe and healthy.

Where is Mumtaz now?

The actor is currently settled in London. She quit her acting career in 1977 after starring in Aaina to reportedly focus on her family. She later made a comeback in 1990 with her last film Aandhiyan alongside Shatrughan Sinha.

