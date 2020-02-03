'Made In Heaven' Fan? Here Are Other Web Dramas That You May Enjoy Watching

Starring Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur in the lead, Made in Heaven is about two wedding planners from Delhi and their adventures while on the job. The web show streams online on Amazon Prime. For all the fans of this web drama, here are a few other shows like Made in Heaven that they can binge-watch:

The Crown

Based on the royal family of England, The Crown chronicles the timeline of Queen Elizabeth II since ascending the throne. The show has come up with three seasons with Claire Foy and Olivia Coleman playing Queen Elizabeth II during the different phases of her life. The recent season introduced the character of Prince Charles and it is rumoured that the next season will cover his meeting and marrying Diana. This web drama is similar to Made in Heaven, both being family dramas where the plot revolves around the protagonist's family.

Peaky Blinders

A drama web series like Made in Heaven, Peaky Blinders is about a dangerous man named Tommy Shelby. He leads a criminal gang called Peaky Blinders in 1919’s Birmingham. However, Chief Inspector Chester Campbell is after Tommy and his gang to arrest and put an end to their criminal activities. Cillian Murphy has played the titular character of Tommy Shelby and received appreciation for his performance in the series. It shares common characteristics with Made in Heaven as they both show individuals starting from nothing but ultimately going on to build a business empire.

Orange Is the New Black

Piper is caught for transporting drug money to Alex but after ten years of committing the crime. The prison environment changes this girl drastically as an individual and she performs unthinkable activities. This web drama show, like Made in Heaven, is about an individual growing up as a person. Orange Is the New Black had garnered a lot of praise, especially Taylor Schilling who plays the lead character. The supporting cast of the show includes Laura Prepon, Uzo Aduba, and Natasha Lyonne.

