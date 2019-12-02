Mustafa Burmawala To Make A Comeback After 'Machine' With 'Khabees'

Actor Mustafa Burmawala, son of Abbas from the well-known filmmaker duo Abbas Mustan, made his debut in Bollywood with the film Machine in 2017. Mustafa Abbas, who had once mentioned in his interview that being a star kid got him much pressure to shell out this best, has once again started prepping for another project in the industry. He shared the big news with his fans in the last week of November.

Mustafa Burmawala gears up for 'Khabees'

Mustafa Burmawala will be next seen in Sarim Momin’s directorial venture Khabees. The movie stars Mustafa and Tanishaa Mukerji in lead roles. The film will also feature Siddhant Kapoor, Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor’s brother who has also appeared in a brief role in her film Haseena Parkar. Mustafa took to his social media account to share the poster of the film with fans. Calling it a new genre of thriller, he also expressed his excitement towards his upcoming project. The poster features a group of musicians, embedded into a guitar, that has a smear of blood all over it. It depicts a spooky motive and has already intrigued the audience about the film.

Also Read | Man Vs Machine: Polish Climber Dzienski Defeats Elevator In A Race

Also Read | Baazigar Completes 26 Years: A Look At The Film's Iconic Dialogues

Mustafa Burmawala's film Khabees falls under the banner of 'The Production Headquarters in UK.' It will be produced by Mohan Nadaar and directed by Sarim Momin. The movie also stars Aradhana Dhawan, Chirag Bajaj, and Bharat Dasholkar in a supporting role. Kajol's sister Tanishaa Mukerji has also announced the movie on her Instagram.

Also Read | 'Priyanka Chopra And I Are Still Very Close', Says 'Bharat' Director Ali Abbas Zafar

Despite Mustafa Burmawala's 2017 film Machine received mixed reviews from the critics. However, Mustafa opened up in an interview that every step was a new ladder for him and that would not stop him from learning. The official release date to Khabees is not disclosed yet, meanwhile, there are rumours that the film will release in mid-2020.

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor Is Super Excited For Brother Siddhanth Kapoor's Khabees

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.