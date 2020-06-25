Muzamil Ibrahim Says Star Kids Will Keep Getting More Work Even After Delivering Flops

Actor Muzamil Ibrahim made his Bollywood debut with the film Dhoka in 2007. Post the release of his critically acclaimed debut film, the actor has been on and off the grid in the industry. In an interview with a leading daily, the actor opened up on the struggles he faced in the industry. Ibrahim has been open about his thoughts and even highlighted the same on his social media after the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Muzamil Ibrahim on nepotism in Bollywood

Muzamil Ibrahim said that the kind of buzz around him during the time of debut was phenomenal. He said that things get hard when one enters the industry. The actor added that star kids will keep getting more work even after they deliver a flop film or a bad one. Ibrahim further said that even the ''mediocre films'' of star kids are lauded and survive merely on the basis of word-of-mouth by their family and friends and through publicity.

The actor started his career as a top model and entered the industry at the age of 21. He said that he has been on both sides of the rainbow and admitted that at a tender age, people tend to take things to the heart. Ibrahim added that a trace of bitterness comes along with it where one wonders why things are not going well. He stated that the film industry is one big family and there is another family within it.

Muzamil Ibrahim added that they compete against each other and it is fine with them as long as the competition stays inside the family. He further said that it becomes a problem for them when someone with genuine star potential comes and probably poses a threat to where they stand. Muzamil further said that the troubles begin when one stars fighting for the A-league.

Stating that there are very few people one can trust, he said that the people one trusts can mislead them into taking a wrong decision and hamper their career. He added that nobody wants that person to do well and they lack friends. He confessed that he used to attend many parties but has now completely cut off and that it does not matter to him.

Muzamil Ibrahim said that he gives his auditions and keeps learning every day. The actor now writes his own scripts and said that he knows he is an ''exceptional writer''. He signed off on the note that he is sure he will make a film someday.

