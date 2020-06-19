Jitendra Kumar Talks About Nepotism In Bollywood, Gives Examples Of Amitabh, Naseeruddin

Jitendra Kumar has made a name for himself in Bollywood and entertainment industry. His performance in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Panchayat was praised by audience and critics alike. The actor was recently involved in a media interaction where he talked about the tragic incident of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Here is what he had to say about it.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Death And Other Actor's Demise That Shook The TV And Film Industry

Jitendra Kumar on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and nepotism in Bollywood

Actor Jitendra Kumar was recently involved in an interview with a leading daily. Talking about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, Jitendra Kumar said that it is very sad news and everyone is shocked. Talking about Sushant Singh Rajput, Jitendra Kumar said that when people see someone like Sushant who is an outsider in Bollywood come and achieve so much then an incident like these becomes very saddening and shocking. He further added that it is most shocking to his family. He also mentioned that mental health is very important.

Also Read | Sushant Singh's Death: Mumbai Police Directs Top Production House To Submit Contract Copy

Jitendra Kumar further talked about nepotism in Bollywood. He said that it is there in every industry and not just Bollywood. He also said that there are a lot of people who were outsiders in Bollywood but still have achieved big. Jitendra mentioned names like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Naseeruddin Shah, Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui who have come from outside and made a name for themselves in Bollywood.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Manoj Muntashir Calls Out Nepotism In Bollywood

Jitendra Kumar's initial days as an actor

Talking about his entry in acting, Jitendra Kumar said that the decision was taken with just a lot of enthusiasm. He said that it was not a well thought and planned decision to start a career in acting. Talking about his initial days in Mumbai, he said that in the initial 3-4 months he had realised that it is going to be a long journey.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Babita Phogat Speaks Up Against Nepotism In Bollywood

Chaman Bahaar

After entertaining the audience with Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Panchayat in 2020, Jitendra Kumar is back with a fresh love story titled Chaman Bahaar. The movie recently released on Netflix and has been getting positive reviews from the audiences and critics alike. Jitendra Kumar is seen playing the role of a paan seller in the movie. The movie is helmed by Apurva Dhar Badgaiyann and features Jitendra Kumar, Ritika Badiani, Alam Khan in lead roles.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.