'My Brother Has Become Mahendra Singh Dhoni': Sushant's Sister Shares Throwback Video

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti on Sunday shared a throwback video where the late actor is seen laughing, and gigling with his four sisters. The video looks from before film 'MS Dhoni's' shoot as they are celebrating Sushant bagging the role in the video.

Shweta wrote, "'We had joy, we had fun! We had seasons in the sun Sun with rays. But the smile and the song Like the seasons have all gone' How I wish we were all together again...Red heart #Youwillstayinourheartsforever #comeback @itsSSR" [sic]. While Sushant was recording the video, one of the sisters is heard saying, "This is Mahendra Singh Dhoni, My brother has become Mahendra Singh Dhoni." And another sister said, "We are so proud of him."

Shweta shared the video as MS Dhoni on Saturday announced his retirement from the International cricket.

MS Dhoni's larger than life persona was brought alive on the celluloid by the late Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer M S Dhoni: The Untold Story. The blockbuster film was a rare insight into one of the greatest cricketing minds of all time. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence in June and his family is currently demanding a CBI inquiry into the tragedy.

The California State Assembly in the US has recognised late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput for his efforts to promote India's rich culture and heritage and his immense contributions to Indian cinema. The California State Assembly in a certificate of recognition noted Rajput's "immense contributions to Bollywood cinema" and appreciated his "philanthropic community work as well as his efforts to promote India's rich culture and heritage".

The actor's sister Shweta Singh Kirti who lives in the US received the certificate on Rajput's behalf. The actor had often expressed his desire to work in Hollywood. Indian community leader Ajay Bhutoria presented the recognition from the California State Assembly to Suhant's family. The recognition of the Bollywood star was led by California Assemblyman Kansen Chu.

