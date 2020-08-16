'Fasten Seatbelt': Subramanian Swamy Warns Maha Govt, Mumbai Police In Sushant Death Case

As the plot thickens around Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy on Sunday, asserted the late actor's murder to be a "waterloo and watergate for Bollywood, Mumbai police, and Maharashtra government." This comes at the backdrop of widespread similar claims miring the probe in controversy, ranging from not even filing an FIR till now to allegedly destroying evidence and even scuppering the probe under political pressure.

Furthermore, earlier in the day, Republic TV accessed explosive material from June 14 which has brought to light the presence of a 'mystery girl' entering the building premises the day the late actor was allegedly found hanging in his apartment. Taking to Twitter, Swamy, who is among the top voices demanding a CBI probe in the matter, warned the Mumbai police, stating that he won't give up until 'guilty are brought to justice or justice is brought to the guilty'.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s murder is Waterloo and Watergate for Bollywood, Mumbai Police and Maharashtra government. Fasten your seat belts as we are. about to take off and bombard & won’t give up till either guilty are brought to justice or justice is brought to the guilty. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) August 16, 2020

In a set of 4 tapes and 2 pictures accessed by Republic TV, the presence of another man - allegedly Dipesh Sawant, Sushant's staff member- in black carrying a black bag in and out of the house has also surfaced.

Sushant’s former assistant raises questions

Earlier, Ankit Acharya, Sushant's former assistant told Republic TV, “Sir couldn’t commit suicide. He would stop people from doing this, and urge them to move ahead with struggle. 'What was the point of it, only the parents will be pained', he would tell us. A man who would explain to us in this way, why would he commit suicide?”

The former assistant also stated that the pictures of Sushant that had gone viral, were major signs in the case that it was most likely a murder. He said, “I have done my own investiation since I have some pictures of his dead body. If he would have hung himself, the mark would have been in U-shape, and if someone strangled him from behind, that will be O-mark."

CBI probing financial angle first

Sources said that CBI has begun its investigation focusing on the financial angle first and the criminal angle will be examined in the coming weeks. The agency has also collected the necessary evidence from the family members. On Friday, CBI met Sushant Singh Rajput's family to collect pieces of evidence and record their statements. The CBI is currently examining four bank account statements of Sushant Singh.

