Fadnavis Opines On Feud Between Sharad Pawar & Parth Over CBI Probe In Sushant Death Case

Responding to the demand made by NCP supremo Sharad Pawar's grand-nephew Parth Pawar for a CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's death and the subsequent slamming of his statement by the NCP supremo himself, former CM of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis has said that the matter belongs to Pawar family. While speaking about the Sushant case, Fadnavis said that sometimes Mumbai Police works under 'political pressure', and at this juncture, it is apt to hand over the death case of the Chhichhore actor to the CBI.

When asked to comment on the kerfuffle in the Pawar family and Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government over the statement of Parth Pawar, the BJP leader said that it a Pawar family issue and BJP or he doesn't want to get into the issue. 'We are not even remotely associated with it,' Fadnavis added.

Parth Pawar met Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on July 27 seeking a CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput case.

With the whole country, especially youth, seeking a proper investigation into the death of Late Sushant Singh Rajput, I urged Hon. @AnilDeshmukhNCP ji to take national emotions into consideration & initiate a CBI investigation.@HMOIndia @AmitShah @PMOIndia @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/NvHk4wH8nV — Parth Pawar (@parthajitpawar) July 27, 2020

Sharad Pawar calls Parth 'immature'

In a big development on Wednesday, NCP chief Sharad Pawar mocked his own grand-nephew Parth Pawar for his demand to refer the Sushant Singh Rajput death case to the CBI. Stating that he doesn't give any importance to the statements made by Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's son, the NCP supremo termed him as "immature". Asserting that he knows Mumbai Police for the last 50 years, Pawar affirmed full faith in the probe conducted by the former.

At the same time, he opined that there would be no opposition if someone sought a CBI investigation in the case. On August 10, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut revealed in his Saamana column that the NCP chief had called him after hearing Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami's reference to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. Raut claimed that Pawar had condemned the use of "abusive language" against Thackeray and inquired on the steps taken by the state government in this regard.

Sena makes a veiled attack on Parth Pawar

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena slammed Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's son Parth Pawar's statement on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. In an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamana on Friday, Sena said that it is 'foolishness' to demand CBI inquiry in Sushant's case. In an indirect reference to NCP supremo Sharad Pawar's grand-nephew, it said that some 'experienced people' are also backing the demand for the CBI inquiry claiming that 'there is a conspiracy' going on to hurt 'Maharashtra's self-respect'.

