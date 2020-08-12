'My Brother I Salute You': Sushant's Sister Shweta Singh Kirti Reacts To His Diary Notes

Republic TV on Wednesday accessed Sushant Singh Rajput's diary that revealed the actor's ambitious plans and projects. Through the notes that the late actor made in his diary, Sushant had plans to set up a production house, an IT startup, create a gaming code, and much more.

Shweta Singh Kirti, Sushant's sister, took to her Instagram handle to share the notes from his diary and wrote, "Somebody who had solid plans. Somebody who knew how to make his dreams into reality... somebody who was an eternal positivist! My brother I salute you! #Warriors4SRR #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #Godiswithus" [sic]

Sushant's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande also shared Shweta's post on her Instagram story.

Sushant's family lawyer reacts to his diary, says 'death shrouded in mysteries'

Sushant’s diary accessed

Sushant’s notes in his diary gave an insight into the plans regarding the companies and projects he was working on, including IP protection, creating software, and set up an IT company along with his college friend. He had also great plans for setting a production house, which seemed to have a link with education and the environment too.

In the diary pages accessed by Republic TV, one can see Sushant’s notes involving well-designed flow charts with words like ‘reputation management', 'brand and building, 'asset creation.’

Terms like ‘create income opportunities’, ‘legal aspects + money management’, ‘planning + strategy’, ‘vision asset creation’, ‘outsource part of a team', 'vision' gave further understanding of his ideas and the manner in which he planned to execute it.

As far as cinema was concerned, he has noted terms like ‘education/environment cinema,’ ‘upgrades for cinema’ and it seemed he also intended to head to the West as ‘association with one of the top agencies of’ Hollywood’ and ‘connections with the top players’ also have been noted. There were also techniques involving his work in films, with notes about ‘Acting for the camera’, ‘preparation reading and rereading of the script’.

BJP throws weight behind Parth Pawar after NCP's rebuke, backs 'CBI for Sushant' demand

