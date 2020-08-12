BJP Throws Weight Behind Parth Pawar After NCP's Rebuke, Backs 'CBI For Sushant' Demand

Hours after NCP supremo Sharad Pawar mocked his grand-nephew Parth Pawar for seeking a CBI probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, BJP threw its weight behind the latter. Stating that he doesn't give any importance to the statements made by Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's son, the NCP chief termed him as "immature". BJP MLA Ram Kadam on Wednesday opined that Parth Pawar's demand before the MVA government reflected the sentiment of crores of people as well as the Chhichhore actor's family members.

Parth Pawar pushes for CBI probe

Parth Pawar who suffered a big defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls met Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on July 27 seeking a CBI probe into the death of the Chhichhore actor. He opined that the death of Rajput is being perceived as the death of the rations of young Indians who move to Mumbai for pursuing their dreams. Maintaining that the youth of the country are demanding a logical and fair closure of the case, he expressed confidence that Deshmukh would understand the urgency and emotions around the case.

With the whole country, especially youth, seeking a proper investigation into the death of Late Sushant Singh Rajput, I urged Hon. @AnilDeshmukhNCP ji to take national emotions into consideration & initiate a CBI investigation.@HMOIndia @AmitShah @PMOIndia @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/NvHk4wH8nV — Parth Pawar (@parthajitpawar) July 27, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput death

The 34-year-old actor's untimely death on June 14 sent shockwaves across the country. While the Mumbai Police only registered an Accidental Death Report, the Patna Police filed an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty and other persons based on the complaint of the Dil Bechara actor's father KK Singh. Sections 341 (Wrongful Restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 380 (theft), 406 (breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code have been included in the FIR.

Additionally, the Enforcement Directorate has initiated a money laundering case against Chakraborty in connection with the Sushant death case. After the Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the case to the CBI, the agency formally registered an FIR. 6 persons including Rhea Chakraborty have been named as accused. Meanwhile, Chakraborty has moved the Supreme Court challenging the transfer of the Patna Police case to the CBI.

