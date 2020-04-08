Cancer Survivor Nafisa Ali Reveals She Has Leucoderma, Says 'you Win Some You Lose Some'

Veteran actor Nafisa Ali in her latest Instagram post revealed that she has been diagnosed with Leucoderma. In this Instagram post, Nafisa also explained what exactly Leucoderma is and how she realised she had the skin disease. For those of you who are not aware of this, the Life in a Metro actor was previously diagnosed with cancer but she fought the disease and is now cancer-free.

Actor Nafisa Ali was battling cancer for a long time. But throughout her journey, the actor made sure to keep her fans posted about her chemotherapies and her battle against the deadly disease. Now that Nafisa Ali is cancer-free, the Life in a Metro actor revealed that she has been diagnosed with Leucoderma.

Apart from revealing her Leucoderma diagnosis Nafisa also educated her fans regarding what the skin disorder is. She wrote, “Ever since my chemotherapy I started noticing white patches on my neck area. Now being by the sea and getting a tan, I can tell it’s on my face too. Such is life you win some and lose some.”

She further wrote, “I have been diagnosed with Leucoderma. What is it? Quite similar to the skin condition “Vitiligo”. Leucoderma is a skin disorder in which patches of skin tend to lose its natural color. Leucoderma is regarded as the de-pigmentation of the skin which is marked by the localization or complete destruction of melanocytes in the body.”

Nafisa Ali concluded her Instagram post by talking further about Leucoderma. She wrote, “The characteristic formation of white patches on the skin remains closely bound to each other unlike the patches formed in Vitiligo. Leucoderma is particularly known by the presence of white patches which could be localized to smaller areas in the beginning. However, with the passage of time, the skin patches might get enlarged. Stay blessed and happy.”

