Actor Nafisa Ali Thanks Goa Administration For Checking On Her Amidst Lockdown

Veteran actor Nafisa Ali who has worked in a number of films like Life in a... Metro, Yamla Pagla Deewana and Major Saab has been self-isolating in Goa. The 21-day lockdown India is witnessing right now has evidently put a strain at the supply of groceries and other necessities required. The actor recently took to her social and shared a heartfelt note where she expressed that she has been finding it difficult to get a hold of groceries and medicines which received a lot of attention in the public eye. Now, the actor has shared another photo on her social media thanking the governing authorities of Goa for their quick call to action.

Nafisa Ali's note

I am grateful to the Goa administration that came to check on me & discuss how to resolve issues regarding the fresh food chain to help the locals in Morjim .They will also try finding my medicine in Panjim . Requested that police be guided to not hit people out for to buy food . pic.twitter.com/zBgb5wFvV8 — Nafisa Ali Sodhi (@nafisaaliindia) April 2, 2020

Nafisa had recently given an interview to a leading news daily where she had revealed the issues she is facing because of the coronavirus lockdown. The veteran actor revealed that the grocery stores in Goa were shut for six days and being a cancer survivor makes it a necessity for her to eat healthy food. But she had to make do with dry rations for almost a week, as revealed by Nafisa Ali herself.

