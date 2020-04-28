Nafisa Ali's Niece Donates Plasma After Recovering From Coronavirus; Shares Heartfelt Post

Cancer survivor Nafisa Ali took to her Instagram handle to share the story of her niece Diya Naidu who has donated plasma after fighting Coronavirus. 'Grateful to my brave child', Nafisa wrote and explained the process of plasma donating.

"My darling niece Diya Naidu - I am so grateful to you brave child - a COVID19 warrior (living in Bangalore) has agreed to donate her plasma to help cure other COVID19 serious patients," she wrote.

In another post, Nafisa shared Diya's picture from the hospital and wrote, "Diya Naidu my niece - a COVID19 hero- is back home after donating her plasma -looks like liquid gold -it’s value is priceless as it will save lives .So please read her COVID19 story and share the information that is first hand . It is the need of the hour. Help save lives." [sic]

