Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala's Old Photo From London Goes Viral

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala made news last year when the news of their apparent London holiday went viral. Though neither of the two actors have confirmed their relationship, a recent picture, hinting a the same, is doing rounds on the Internet. The picture was seemingly taken while the two actors were reportedly on a dinner date in London.

On February 1, chef Surender Mohan shared a picture with the Premam star Naga Chaitanya. However, his photo caught the attention of fans only recently. In the picture, while the chef posed with Naga Chaitanya, fans were quick to notice Sobhita sitting in the background. It seemed like they were on a dinner date. The chef posted the photo from his restaurant Jamavar, which is situated in London.

Fans were quick to point out that Sobhita is seated at the table in the background of the photo. One fan wrote, “Is that @sobhitad?”. While another user commented, “Ahaa annaaa ayyy.. so the rumour is true @chayakkineni @sobhitad”.



Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala in London

In late 2022, both Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya were vacationing in London. Fans speculated that the actors are dating when photos of them from London surfaced. Though Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya never posed together, fans of the stars cheered for their relationship. The picture posted by Chef Mohan has sparked dating rumours again with fans treating the photo as a confirmation of the relationship. Earlier, Naga Chaitanya was asked to describe Sobhita in an interview. The Bangarraju actor simply smiled at the question.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Naga Chaitanya tied the knot with Samantha in an intimate wedding ceremony in Goa. After four years of being married, the couple decided to call it quits and they announced their separation in an Instagram post on October 2, 2021. Soon after their split, news of Naga Chaitanya dating Sobhita began to do rounds.