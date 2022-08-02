Naga Chaitanya 'smiles' When Asked About Rumoured Gf Sobhita Dhulipala; 'I'm Just Gonna..'

While Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's marriage has been long over, the former is now grabbing headlines for his rumoured relationship with Kurup actor Sobhita Dhulipala. The duo has kept mum about their status, however, reports of their romance keep flooding the internet. In a recent appearance on YouTuber Siddharth Kanan's show, the Love Story star was asked what comes to his mind after hearing Sobhita's name and his reaction was totally unmissable.

Naga Chaitanya gets asked about rumoured girlfriend Sobhita Dhulipala

Reacting to the question, the actor laughed heartily and nodded his head. Following this, he mentioned, "I'm just gonna smile". The actor, who's currently promoting his Bollywood debut film Laal Singh Chaddha, also opened up about his celebrity crush. "I have grown up crushing on Katrina Kaif," he said and added that he hasn't gotten a chance to meet the diva as yet.

Chaitanya and Sobhita's relationship rumours surfaced earlier this year, months after the former split up with Samantha. Several reports then claimed that Samantha was purposely spreading false rumours about Chaitanya to tarnish his image. Reacting to the reports, the Oo Antava hitmaker issued a statement that read, "Rumours on girl - Must be true! Rumours on boy - Planted by girl! Grow up guys. Parties involved have clearly moved on... you should move on too! Concentrate on your work… on your families... move on.”

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Prabhu's divorce

The much-loved couple parted ways last year and the news took fans by surprise. Announcing their separation via social media, Samantha mentioned, "After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us."

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya will be seen alongside Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor and others in Laal Singh Chadha. He will be seen as Aamir's friend Bala in the film, which comes as the official Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump. It is all set to release on August 11, 2022.

